PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 145,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,978,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 7.4% in the first quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 4.4% in the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at about $865,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.7 %

PEP stock opened at $167.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.