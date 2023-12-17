Perpetual Ltd Acquires 7,494 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 113,099.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,499,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,008,567,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in American Tower by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after purchasing an additional 962,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $212.15 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.80. The firm has a market cap of $98.90 billion, a PE ratio of 138.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMT. Citigroup lowered their price target on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC began coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.93.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

