Perpetual Ltd Lowers Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Perpetual Ltd lessened its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $66.88 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.67.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 2,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $128,740.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,551,550.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MKC

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.