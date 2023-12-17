Perpetual Ltd Sells 193,540 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Perpetual Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,540 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 14.5% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 17.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2,089.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,150,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $61.80 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $48.49 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.77 and its 200-day moving average is $63.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.39. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TAP shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.65.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

