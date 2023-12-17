Perpetual Ltd Sells 4,705 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Perpetual Ltd cut its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 40.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 82.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on C. HSBC began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.66.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $49.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.14. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $53.23. The company has a market capitalization of $95.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 33.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

