Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Photronics in a research report issued on Thursday, December 14th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Photronics’ current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Photronics Stock Up 1.4 %

PLAB stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. Photronics has a 12-month low of $13.86 and a 12-month high of $29.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.39.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Photronics had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 201.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Photronics by 49.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Photronics by 587.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Photronics by 77.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

