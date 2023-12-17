Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.
Photronics Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of PLAB stock opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.39. Photronics has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $29.94.
Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Photronics had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Photronics will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Photronics Company Profile
Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Photronics
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.