Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.39. Photronics has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $29.94.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Photronics had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Photronics will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Photronics in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Photronics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Photronics by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,805,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,400,000 after acquiring an additional 78,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

