Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $626,000 Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.60.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $133.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.57 and a 52-week high of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The business had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total value of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,602.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,065 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

