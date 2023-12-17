Piper Sandler Cuts Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Price Target to $1.60

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $1.80 to $1.60 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Allbirds from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Allbirds from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.35.

Get Allbirds alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BIRD

Allbirds Trading Down 0.9 %

BIRD opened at $1.11 on Thursday. Allbirds has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $3.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $169.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.74.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $57.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.76 million. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 41.47% and a negative net margin of 45.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Allbirds will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Allbirds

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIRD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Allbirds by 64.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,827,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after buying an additional 3,868,839 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allbirds by 6.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,500,000 after buying an additional 535,424 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Allbirds by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,507,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,783,000 after buying an additional 273,005 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Allbirds by 651.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,902,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after buying an additional 2,516,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Allbirds by 850.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,492,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after buying an additional 2,230,439 shares in the last quarter. 22.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allbirds Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.