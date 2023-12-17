Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Short Interest Down 16.5% in November

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the November 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Performance
Shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64.
About Pizza Pizza Royalty
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pizza Pizza Royalty
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pizza Pizza Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.