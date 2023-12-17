Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF) Short Interest Down 16.5% in November

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:PZRIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the November 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Pizza Pizza Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. It also distributes food. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

