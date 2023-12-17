PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $155.44.

PPG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $148.68 on Tuesday. PPG Industries has a 52-week low of $120.32 and a 52-week high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.74.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.55%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

