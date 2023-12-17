Premium Income (TSE:PIC.A) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Premium Income Corporation (TSE:PIC.A – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$4.48 and last traded at C$4.48. Approximately 2,927 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 20,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.50.

The firm has a market cap of C$62.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.44.

Premium Income Corporation is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Strathbridge Asset Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It invests in stocks of companies operating primarily in the banking sector. The fund uses financial derivatives such as call and put options to invest in stocks of Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

