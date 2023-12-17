Procyon Advisors LLC Buys 2,206 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 199.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,772.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 44,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 22,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after buying an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJH opened at $274.56 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $231.49 and a fifty-two week high of $278.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

