Procyon Advisors LLC Buys 4,920 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 134,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,161,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,392,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,574,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $61.58 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $72.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

XEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.55.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

