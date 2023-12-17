Procyon Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 275.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LYB opened at $95.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.97. The firm has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $79.20 and a 1 year high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $10.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.63%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYB. Citigroup lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.00.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

