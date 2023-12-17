Procyon Advisors LLC Grows Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LKQ. Perpetual Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 6.4% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 121,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 20.1% during the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 14,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 64,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in LKQ in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Varun Laroyia sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total value of $1,609,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,073,491.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 5,564 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $260,506.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Trading Down 0.1 %

LKQ opened at $46.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.03. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $41.49 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.29.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). LKQ had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LKQ currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

About LKQ

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

