Procyon Advisors LLC Has $715,000 Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 140.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Yum China by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 250,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after buying an additional 146,410 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Yum China by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 407,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,934,000 after purchasing an additional 20,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.00. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.99 and a one year high of $64.70.

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). Yum China had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

In related news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $80,585.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,986.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,790 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $80,585.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,986.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,108 shares in the company, valued at $238,952.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YUMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.78 to $71.30 in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $77.90 to $79.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

