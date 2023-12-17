Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 549 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in WEX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,819,000 after acquiring an additional 131,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,107,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 49,480 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of WEX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $731,925,000 after buying an additional 164,902 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in WEX by 342.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,102,000 after buying an additional 1,594,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in WEX by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,840,000 after buying an additional 39,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of WEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of WEX from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on WEX from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on WEX from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.54.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $188.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.57. WEX Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.04 and a 1-year high of $204.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.15. WEX had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 32.16%. The company had revenue of $651.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.45 million. Research analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $348,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $348,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,667.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $69,374.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,395.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

