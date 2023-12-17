Procyon Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 91.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% in the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 17.7% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $376.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.64.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $489.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $446.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $441.08. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.94 and a 52 week high of $499.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

