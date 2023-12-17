Procyon Advisors LLC Raises Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,071 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,854 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.2% of Procyon Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

META opened at $334.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $322.95 and a 200-day moving average of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $860.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.46 and a 1-year high of $342.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.16, for a total transaction of $8,855,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 490,285 shares of company stock valued at $160,858,373 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on META. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, October 26th. CICC Research began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

