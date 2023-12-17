Procyon Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,866 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 13,423 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 208.2% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $37.37 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.58. The company has a market cap of $157.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.64.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

