Procyon Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in BCE in the second quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in BCE by 45.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE stock opened at $38.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $48.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average is $41.31.

BCE Cuts Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. BCE had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 16.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.6969 dividend. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BCE. TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on BCE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

