Profit Investment Management LLC Sells 321 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Profit Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,287 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 53.3% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $129,447,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 22.2% during the second quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $646,332,000 after buying an additional 89,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the second quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,097,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $197.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.31. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.06 and a 200-day moving average of $183.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.82.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

