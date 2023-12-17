Prosegur Cash (OTCMKTS:PGUCY) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUCY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.11. 150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

Prosegur Cash Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23.

Prosegur Cash Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.0248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th.

Prosegur Cash Company Profile

Prosegur Cash, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides cash cycle management solutions and automating payments in retail establishments, ATM management for financial institutions, business, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewellery stores. The company offers national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

