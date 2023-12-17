PSQ (NYSE:PSQH) Research Coverage Started at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

PSQ Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of PSQ stock opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88. PSQ has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $35.57.

PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PSQ

About PSQ

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSQH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in PSQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PSQ in the third quarter worth about $141,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PSQ during the third quarter worth $195,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PSQ in the third quarter worth about $657,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PSQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,571,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

PSQ Holdings, Inc operates an app and website that connects Americans to businesses that share values online and in local communities. The platform has over 70,000 businesses from different industries and 1.6 million consumer members. The company leverages data and insights from the platform to assess its members' needs and provide products, such as EveryLife diapers and wipes.

