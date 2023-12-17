PSQ (NYSE:PSQH) Research Coverage Started at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.
PSQ Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of PSQ stock opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88. PSQ has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $35.57.
PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter.
PSQ Holdings, Inc operates an app and website that connects Americans to businesses that share values online and in local communities. The platform has over 70,000 businesses from different industries and 1.6 million consumer members. The company leverages data and insights from the platform to assess its members' needs and provide products, such as EveryLife diapers and wipes.
