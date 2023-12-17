PureBase (OTCMKTS:PUBC) and Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Head-To-Head Review

PureBase (OTCMKTS:PUBC – Get Free Report) and Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PureBase and Intrepid Potash, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PureBase 0 0 0 0 N/A Intrepid Potash 1 1 0 0 1.50

Intrepid Potash has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.16%. Given Intrepid Potash’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Intrepid Potash is more favorable than PureBase.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

49.1% of Intrepid Potash shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Intrepid Potash shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PureBase and Intrepid Potash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PureBase N/A N/A N/A Intrepid Potash 1.94% 1.83% 1.65%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PureBase and Intrepid Potash’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PureBase N/A N/A N/A $0.00 -73.66 Intrepid Potash $337.57 million 0.91 $72.22 million $0.42 55.55

Intrepid Potash has higher revenue and earnings than PureBase. PureBase is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intrepid Potash, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Intrepid Potash beats PureBase on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PureBase

PureBase Corporation, an industrial mineral and natural resource company, provides solutions to the agriculture and construction materials markets in the United States. It offers PureBase Shade Advantage WP, a natural mineral plant protectant that reduces sunburn damage to plant tissue exposed to UV and infrared radiation. The company also provides humic acid products; and private labels product for other agricultural companies. It exports its products to Vietnam, Laos, and Cambodia. The company was formerly known as Port of Call Online, Inc. and changed its name to Purebase Corporation in January 2015. Purebase Corporation was incorporated in 2010 is headquartered in Ione, California.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement. It also provides Trio, a specialty fertilizer that delivers potassium, sulfate, and magnesium in a single particle; water for oil and gas services industry; salt for various markets, including animal feed, industrial applications, pool salt, and the treatment of roads and walkways for ice melting or to manage road conditions; magnesium chloride for use as a road treatment agent for deicing and dedusting; brines for use in oil and gas industry to support well workover and completion activities; and metal recovery salts. Intrepid Potash, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

