Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) and CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Financial Contrast

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) and CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.2% of Purple Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of CSL shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Purple Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Purple Biotech and CSL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Purple Biotech N/A -46.74% -40.84% CSL N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Purple Biotech 0 0 3 0 3.00 CSL 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Purple Biotech and CSL, as provided by MarketBeat.

Purple Biotech presently has a consensus target price of $9.67, indicating a potential upside of 917.54%. Given Purple Biotech’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Purple Biotech is more favorable than CSL.

Volatility and Risk

Purple Biotech has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CSL has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Purple Biotech and CSL’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Purple Biotech $1.00 million 20.93 -$21.67 million ($1.06) -0.90 CSL $13.31 billion 6.74 $2.19 billion N/A N/A

CSL has higher revenue and earnings than Purple Biotech.

Summary

Purple Biotech beats CSL on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage. The company has collaboration agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb Company for the Phase 2 clinical trials to evaluate the combination of CM24 with the PD-1 inhibitor nivolumab in addition to chemotherapy; and Mor Research Applications. The company was formerly known as Kitov Pharma Ltd and changed its name to Purple Biotech Ltd. in December 2020. The company is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About CSL

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants. The CSL Seqirus segment provides influenza related products and pandemic services to governments. The CSL Vifor segment offers products in the therapeutic areas of iron deficiency and nephrology. The company also licenses CSL intellectual property. CSL Limited was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

