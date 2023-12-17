Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Lowered by Wedbush

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) – Wedbush dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of SLM in a report released on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.22. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SLM’s current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for SLM’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SLM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SLM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays began coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.73.

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $18.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.05. SLM has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.34 million. SLM had a return on equity of 21.83% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. SLM’s payout ratio is 32.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLM

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 20.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 267,384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 46,032 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of SLM by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,570,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,004,000 after buying an additional 209,632 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of SLM by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 195,399 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,638 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

