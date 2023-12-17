Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Lifted by KeyCorp

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.13. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $15.30.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.33). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $232.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.52 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $18,408,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 461.7% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,650,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,437,000 after buying an additional 1,356,258 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,177,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,929,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,382,000 after buying an additional 993,790 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,303,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,882,000 after buying an additional 828,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.56%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts with a focus on the top 25 lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 32 hotels and resorts comprising 9,511 rooms across 14 states.

