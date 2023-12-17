Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:HA)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Hawaiian in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Hawaiian’s current full-year earnings is ($5.99) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hawaiian’s FY2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

HA has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Hawaiian Stock Performance

Shares of HA stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $698.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average is $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94. Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $14.25.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $727.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.10 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawaiian

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HA. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 199.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 556.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 262.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 195.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 192.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

