Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Patterson Companies, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Patterson Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Patterson Companies’ current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Patterson Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PDCO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Patterson Companies from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Patterson Companies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Patterson Companies stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.52. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $34.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Patterson Companies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 499.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 108.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Patterson Companies by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $41,260.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at $585,892.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Timothy E. Rogan sold 9,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $275,485.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,364.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 1,627 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total transaction of $41,260.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,103 shares in the company, valued at $585,892.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,755 shares of company stock worth $366,397 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Patterson Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Articles

