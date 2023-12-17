Quent Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Booking by 98,894.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,895,257,000 after acquiring an additional 17,718,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth $1,068,137,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 503.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,684,000 after purchasing an additional 157,518 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Booking by 3,557.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Booking by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,303,000 after purchasing an additional 112,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,362.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,588,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,588,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,479.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3,052.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,972.90. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,907.38 and a 1 year high of $3,495.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $53.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 EPS for the current year.

About Booking



Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

