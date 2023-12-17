Quent Capital LLC Buys 123 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,574 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,899,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,571,168,000 after buying an additional 423,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,320,053 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,281,753,000 after buying an additional 507,042 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,000,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,629,030,000 after purchasing an additional 182,753 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,211,847,000 after purchasing an additional 12,682,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $287,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $180.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.00 and a 200 day moving average of $162.15. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. American Express’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. HSBC started coverage on American Express in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on American Express from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.94.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

