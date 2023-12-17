Quent Capital LLC Buys 2,837 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 551.9% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 43,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 37,108 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of Copart by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 149,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 82,711 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Copart by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,194,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 23,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 10,851 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Copart

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 49,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,131,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,200 shares of company stock worth $14,462,663 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Argus began coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Copart Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $48.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.54. The company has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.20. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.61 and a 52-week high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

