Quent Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Quent Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $49.83 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $53.23. The company has a market capitalization of $95.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.66.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other Citigroup news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

