Quent Capital LLC Grows Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 213,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after buying an additional 20,104 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.0% during the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.0% during the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.27.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE PM opened at $94.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.23. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $146.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.97%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

