Quent Capital LLC Has $364,000 Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.67, for a total transaction of $1,276,131.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,892 shares in the company, valued at $6,841,999.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,723 shares of company stock worth $15,336,032. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $773.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $669.81 and its 200-day moving average is $654.83. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $397.06 and a 52-week high of $779.68. The company has a market cap of $101.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

