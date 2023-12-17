Quent Capital LLC Has $447,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,561 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Intel by 98,521.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after buying an additional 51,083,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Intel by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after buying an additional 20,836,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $626,573,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $46.16 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $47.27. The company has a market capitalization of $194.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.40, a P/E/G ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. Intel’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.84.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

