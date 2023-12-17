Quent Capital LLC Raises Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in PayPal by 90,307.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 254,263,405 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $273,344,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL opened at $61.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.31 and a 200-day moving average of $61.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Truist Financial cut their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.16.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

