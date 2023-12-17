Quent Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $519,286,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 97,325.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,233,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,136 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,208,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,583 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1,013.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 750,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,047,000 after purchasing an additional 682,916 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,042,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PH. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.86.

NYSE PH opened at $453.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $281.19 and a 52 week high of $458.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $412.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.75.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

