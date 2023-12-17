Quipt Home Medical (QIPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, December 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Quipt Home Medical Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ QIPT opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.72 million, a P/E ratio of 434.00 and a beta of 0.64. Quipt Home Medical has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.14.

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 614.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 17,707 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 184.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 38,060 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth $72,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth $801,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.