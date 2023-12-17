Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $32.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00.

Several other analysts have also commented on RRC. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Range Resources from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Range Resources from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Range Resources from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Range Resources

Range Resources Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $29.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.96. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $37.88.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. Range Resources had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $648.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.73%.

Insider Transactions at Range Resources

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,779.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 267.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.