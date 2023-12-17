Raymond James Cuts Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Price Target to C$4.50

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Integra Resources Stock Performance

CVE ITR opened at C$1.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$90.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.08. Integra Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.91 and a 1-year high of C$2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.19.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.12). Equities analysts predict that Integra Resources will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

