Raymond James Raises VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Price Target to $10.00

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VersaBank Stock Performance

VBNK stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.88. The company has a market capitalization of $263.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.62. VersaBank has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $10.46.

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. VersaBank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $50.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VersaBank will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VersaBank Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of VersaBank

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0184 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in VersaBank by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in VersaBank in the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in VersaBank by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in VersaBank in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VersaBank by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 8,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

About VersaBank

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

Featured Articles

