Raymond James Trims Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Target Price to $70.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OXY. Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.18.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $58.56 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $67.93. The company has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.47.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,040,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,378,617,252.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 8,077,036 shares of company stock worth $474,830,550. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $56,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 600.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,242,910 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,656 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 6.7% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 4.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 155,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

