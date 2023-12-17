RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Price Target Raised to $256.00

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $229.00 to $256.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RBC. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $264.71.

NYSE:RBC opened at $270.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.44. RBC Bearings has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $277.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.18 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RBC Bearings will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at RBC Bearings

In other RBC Bearings news, VP John J. Feeney sold 302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total transaction of $72,860.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,056 shares in the company, valued at $737,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 13,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $3,175,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,085.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John J. Feeney sold 302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total value of $72,860.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,791 shares of company stock worth $11,966,473. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,358,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the third quarter worth about $280,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1,915.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,086,000 after buying an additional 65,297 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

