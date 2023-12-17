Research Analysts Set Expectations for The Middleby Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Middleby in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Research analyst S. Roy now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.55. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.45 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MIDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Middleby from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Middleby in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middleby in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

MIDD opened at $143.62 on Friday. Middleby has a twelve month low of $109.59 and a twelve month high of $162.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.55.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Middleby had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $980.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Middleby during the 2nd quarter valued at about $413,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Middleby by 4,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Middleby in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Middleby in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 34.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

