Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a peer perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Revvity from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Revvity from $135.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Revvity from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Revvity from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Revvity from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.71.

Shares of NYSE RVTY opened at $101.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.09. Revvity has a 52 week low of $79.50 and a 52 week high of $145.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Revvity had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $670.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Revvity will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVTY. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the 3rd quarter worth $522,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the 3rd quarter worth $1,472,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the 3rd quarter worth $5,548,000. Finally, 2Xideas AG purchased a new position in shares of Revvity during the 3rd quarter worth $20,968,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

