Rhodri Harries Sells 37,255 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Stock

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) Senior Officer Rhodri Harries sold 37,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.57, for a total value of C$1,250,601.92.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

TSE GIL opened at C$46.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$44.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$41.76. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of C$35.76 and a twelve month high of C$51.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.79.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.13 billion. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 14.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 4.1030008 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.186 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIL. Desjardins set a C$48.00 price objective on Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

