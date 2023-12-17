Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Ribbon Communications from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ribbon Communications presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.88.

RBBN opened at $2.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.61. The company has a market cap of $455.09 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ribbon Communications has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $4.84.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $203.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.24 million. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 67,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Ribbon Communications by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 21,103 shares during the period. 70.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

